Hollywood star Russell Crowe bought Leeds United shirts for his bandmates to celebrate his first gig in the city.

The Gladiator actor and his band the Indoor Garden Party performed at an intimate gig at the Brudenell Social Club on Thursday, in front of around 400 fans.

It comes after he became a part-owner of Leeds United earlier this year.

Crowe told ITV News Leeds was like his "second home", adding: "I've got some fresh gear - new away jerseys for all the band here."

Russell Crowe shows ITV News reporter Amelia Beckett the Leeds shirts he bought. Credit: ITV News

The band have been on a tour around Europe, including playing at Glastonbury, but being in Leeds is extra special for Crowe.

He said: "It's great [to be here]. We drove through the night so we arrived here early morning.

"We debated various places we could play but the intensity of 400 people compared to the bigger stages we've been doing, it's just going to be a great change up for us."

