A school worker has been jailed after sexually abusing an autistic child.

Acasia Welburn had been working at a school in North Yorkshire in a "trusted care position" when she abused the boy.

The now 26-year-old messaged the boy, who was autistic, on social media and began sharing sexual messages and images.

She then began to meet the teenage boy, who was under the age of 16, on a regular basis for sexual intercourse in her car and flat.

Welburn, from Telford, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

She was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at York Crown Court.

Det Con Alison Morris said: " I cannot commend the victim enough for their incredible courage and determination that they have shown.

"This is another case which demonstrates it is possible for victims to seek and receive justice.

"We would encourage anyone who has been affected by any offending to make contact with the police, you will be supported and listened to."

