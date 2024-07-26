Play Brightcove video

CCTV apparently shows shots being fired

A video has emerged appearing to show the moment a car lost control as shots were fired on a street in Leeds.

The CCTV footage shows what appears to be a white Seat car colliding with a Mini on Westfield Crescent, off Burley Road in Burley, on Thursday 25 July.

Shouting can be heard, along with several bangs. At one point a male can be seen kicking another car.

The same individual appears to take cover as shots are fired.

The damaged Seat was abandoned outside a takeaway. Credit: ITV News

A Mini was damaged in the incident. Credit: ITV News

Burley Road was closed near to the Mr T's takeaway following the incident at around 5.10pm and remained shut overnight.

The damaged Seat remained at the scene for several hours.

West Yorkshire Police said two people had been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Further enquiries are being made to establish if the vehicle is linked to the initial report and a scene is currently in place.

"Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody."

No-one is reported to have been injured.

