The victim at the centre of a South Yorkshire murder investigation has been named.

Eighty-two-year-old Jim Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have released the above image of him.

On Thursday 25 July emergency services were called to Mexborough in Doncaster following reports of a body being found in the River Don.

A scene stretched along the river for around 1km as officers conducted enquiries, which has since been removed.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: "We are asking members of the public who may have information to please come forward.

"We are particularly interested in people who were in and around the Doncaster Road, Mexborough area between the hours of 6.00-8.00am on Thursday morning.

"We believe Jim was traveling in this area at the time and was using a walking stick as an aid."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 154 of 25 July 2024.

