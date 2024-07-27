A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting near a takeaway in Leeds.

A mini was damaged when shots were fired near Mr T's on Burley Road in the city at around 5.10pm on Thursday evening.

No-one was injured in incident.

Patson Mafaune, 25, of Servia Drive in Leeds, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Burley Road reopened on Saturday after the shooting on Thursday evening

Another 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday has been released on bail.

Police said they were still appealing for information and and footage of the shooting.

Meanwhile Burley Road reopened on Saturday afternoon after it was closed as a result of the incident.

