There is a warning for horse owners in North Nottinghamshire to be vigilant after a horse was found dead and mutilated in a field.

Sixteen-year-old horse Alfie was found at a property off Owday Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop at around 10.30am on Thursday 25 July.

The traditional tri-coloured cob was seen fit and well around 7pm on Wednesday 24 July in the field by his owner.

Police are consulting CCTV footage, investigating with forensics and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Sixteen-year-old Alfie was last seen fit and well a day before being found dead in a field. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Chief Inspector and rural and wildlife crime lead Clive Collings, said: "Although it's difficult to believe, all of the evidence shows that this was a sickening, heartless assault on a defenceless animal.

"I would urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

Police are asking those who have doorbell camera footage to get in touch. Or anyone who may recall seeing any suspicious activity between 7pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.

They added: "We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the appalling nature of this crime."

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 25 July 2024.

