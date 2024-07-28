Play Brightcove video

Report by Sarah Clark

A man from Hull has attempted a Guinness World Record by crawling on his hands and knees around a running track for 12 hours.

Thirty-five-year-old Jay Millard is a former Lance Corporal with the Yorkshire Regiment and served in Afghanistan.

His aim is to raise £24,000 for the veterans' charity Hull for Heroes and to highlight mental issues suffered by former soldiers including himself.

His technique is known as the 'leopard crawl' in military training and the record attempt took place overnight on Saturday 27 June at the Costello Stadium in Hull.

Jay leopard crawled on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in preparation.

Jay told ITV News: "Crawling represents the every day struggle that ex-soldiers can go through after they leave the forces."

" I always try to encourage people if they are in a bad place to say that tomorrow you may not feel the same way and to keep going."

Jay's mother Tania Dickinson said: "I'm so proud. I've no doubt that he will have that world record in his hands."

