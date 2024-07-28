Numerous emergency services are in attendance at a rural location near Selby after an incident involving a light aircraft.

Police, fire crews, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and paramedics were called to Thorganby village between Selby and York at around 9.50am on Sunday 28 July.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today."

"We remain on the scene along with other emergency services."

Road closures are in place in the vicinity.

More to follow.

