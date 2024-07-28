Firefighters across West Yorkshire have been tackling a large building fire that started in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to Canal Mills in Armley, Leeds just after 5am on Sunday 28 July.

Around 20 people were evacuated from their nearby homes and residents in Armley and Leeds City Centre have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to the heavy smoke.

They were allowed to return home after around three hours.

West Yorkshire Fire Service told ITV News that there were difficulties accessing the fire due to the building's proximity to the canal.

There were also concerns about the fire spreading to nearby businesses.

The public were also asked to avoid the area due to the amount of emergency vehicles dealing with the incident.

In total there were 11 crews and 70 firefighters attending from West Yorkshire fire stations including teams from Huddersfield and Bradford.

Armley Road is closed in both directions from A647 Gloucester Terrace to the A58 at Canal Place.

Leeds bus services 72 and X6 are also diverting via Brand Road and Ledgard Way until firefighters have finished damping down and the roads reopen.

The fire service is working with West Yorkshire Police to determine the cause of the fire.

