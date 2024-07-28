Two men believed to be in their twenties have died after a plane crash near Selby.

Emergency services were called to Thorganby at around 9.50am on Sunday 28 July after a two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed in a field.

Police believe that the two men were the pilot and the passenger.

Their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation will take place with the Air Accident Investigation Branch into the circumstances around the crash.

Some road closures remain in place in the vicinity.

