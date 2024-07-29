A criminal investigation has been launched into a crematorium following concerns about the disposal of ashes.

Lincoln Council said there had been six incidents where the burial of ashes at Lincoln Crematorium had not been dealt with "in accordance with the wishes of the families of the deceased".

Lincolnshire Police is investigating one case where it said a burial ceremony went ahead even though ashes "could not be located".

Two men, aged 52 and 38, and a 46-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The men have also been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The council, which operates the crematorium, has commissioned an urgent inspection of the facility by the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities and has launched its own internal investigation.

Council chief executive Angela Andrews said initial concerns were raised by a member of council staff.

She added: "I am shocked and distraught to confirm that a small number of families did not receive the level of care and service they and their loved ones deserved, and rightly expected, in relation to the burial of their loved ones’ ashes.

"They were let down at a time when they needed the high level of dedication and professionalism that our crematorium team has always been proud to provide.

“I have personally visited or spoken to the six families identified as being directly affected by this situation, to work out how we can best help them through this difficult time and to offer our deepest apologies."

Plans were being made for "lasting tributes" to those affected, she said.

The crematorium is continuing to operate as normal with "experienced industry professionals" brought in to run it.

Ms Andrews added: “I would like to reassure those who have previously used the crematorium that there is no evidence of any other families being affected."

Ch Supt Kate Anderson, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "We know what a distressing case this will be for the family affected, and they are the people we are keeping in our minds as we progress this investigation.

"We also realise how upsetting it will be for others who have lost loved ones to hear about this investigation, and we are doing everything we can to build the broader picture of understanding around what has happened, and our officers continue to examine all the circumstances around this case."

The case is not linked to an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.

People are being asked not to attend the crematorium if they have concerns.

A dedicated phone line has been set up for anyone who needs advice on 01522 873399.

