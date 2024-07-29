A drink driver who killed a passenger in a 100mph crash has been jailed.

Videos shared on social media showed one of Leon Roberts' passengers saying "I'm gunna die" before the Mercedes GLA he was driving collided with a parked taxi on Sheffield Parkway in February 2023.

Roberts, 25, fled the scene, leaving his injured friends fighting for their lives in a car that was about to burst into flames.

A male passenger helped others out of the car before emergency services attended and took five people to hospital, including the taxi driver.

Sharna Burgin, 23, was taken to intensive care after suffering a "devastating" brain injury, as well as rib and spinal fractures. She died in hospital.

A surviving passenger later told police he thought he would die.

After a 16-hour manhunt, Roberts handed himself in. Tests found he had traces of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how his passengers had begged him to slow down and described him as "showing off" before the crash.

In a statement given in court, Sharna Burgin's mother described what had happened as a "nightmare" and said she had been "robbed of a future" with her daughter.

Roberts pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for nine years and six months and disqualified from driving for 14 years and three months.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said to Roberts: "You caused this devastation by your arrogance and desire to brazenly show off to your friends.

"You were driving at about 100mph on a road where the speed limit was 50mph.

"Not only were you arrogant and showing off, you're also a coward. You ran from the scene, leaving your friends to their fate."

