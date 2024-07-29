The victim at the centre of a murder investigation in Lincolnshire has been named.

Police were called to Wheeldon Street in Gainsborough at around 4.20am on Sunday 28 July.

They found 44-year-old Gillian Connelly with serious injuries. She died at hospital a short time later.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Two women aged 28 and 41 and two men aged 31 and 45 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They also remain in police custody.

Police say anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 88 of 28 July.

