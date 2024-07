A man has been charged with raping a teenage girl and attempting to rape another in woodland in Lincolnshire.

The two 16-year-olds are alleged to have been attacked in a wooded area close to The Meadows, in Stamford, on Thursday evening 25 July.

Jacques Nel, 38, of Chapel Lane, North Luffenham in Oakham, is charged with rape and attempted rape.

He has been remanded to custody and will appear in court at a later date.