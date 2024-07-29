Cyclist Tom Pidcock has claimed Team GB's first individual gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Competing in the men's cross country, the Leeds rider becomes only the second man to win the event twice.

Half way through the race the 24-year-old lost 36 seconds after suffering a punctured front tire.

The multi-discipline rider had to fight back from sixth position with just three laps to go.

Pidcock beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky to the finish line by a nine-second margin with Alan Hatherly just two seconds behind in third.

The victory follows Pidcock's gold in Tokyo. He now holds both the Olympic and world mountain bike titles.

Earlier in the day the eventing team won Team GB's first team gold.

