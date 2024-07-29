Three teenagers have been arrested over the death of a boy who fell ill on a country trail.

The 15-year-old was found unwell on a section of the Trans-Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth, South Yorkshire, at around 7.45pm on Saturday 27 July.

He was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are aware there has been speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would urge people to be mindful of our investigation and not to speculate on details of this incident."

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

