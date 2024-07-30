Firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze on Meltham Moor in West Yorkshire after flames took hold of a 4km stretch of moorland.

At the peak of the fire, 10 pumps were on the scene off Wessendenhead Road after it set alight at around 8pm on Monday night.

Crews returned at first light on Tuesday and wildfire specialist teams with blowers were called in to support firefighters in tackling the flames.

Ten fire pumps were on the scene of the blaze at its height

The response has since been scaled down after the size of the blaze reduced significantly.

Speaking to ITV News Calendar at the scene earlier in the day, Dale Gardiner from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "The wind has taken a hold, the fire's got a bit worse and we've got more resources here and further specialists dealing with the incident.

"Hot weather dries out the vegetation and then any interaction out on the moor can lead to what you can see behind us. Hopefully we won't see any more this summer."

Fire crews are set to remain on the scene until dusk

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews will remain on the scene of the blaze until dusk to prevent hot spots can ignite again.

They are still urging the public to avoid the area.

