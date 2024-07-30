Play Brightcove video

Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows drivers using their phones

A driver has been filmed trimming his beard while travelling at speed on a motorway.

In footage released by South Yorkshire Police, the man is seen using clippers to groom his facial hair, at times with neither hand on the wheel.

The video was taken from a National Highways lorry, which was on patrol on the M1, M18 and A1 over five days in July.

Police stopped 240 drivers for offences including using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving without due care and attention.

45 drivers were caught using mobile phones behind the wheel during the five-day crackdown

One vehicle was pictured carrying livestock on a trailer with one bird out of its cage.

Thirty-one drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two were caught speeding and three were seen driving through a red X.

Roads policing inspector Matt Collings said: "Enforcing against those who pose a risk on our roads is daily business for officers and we’re always keen to make the most of being provided the cab by National Highways to support our work.

"We last carried this operation out in May, just under three months ago, and sadly within that short space of time a further eight people have lost their lives on South Yorkshire’s roads.

"We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties, but we can’t be everywhere, road users must take responsibility for their actions and safety."

