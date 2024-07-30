Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man two days after a fight in Hebden Bridge.

The 52-year-old was found unconscious on Crown Street on Saturday night, 27 July, after police were called to reports of an ongoing fight.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday.

A 31-year-old man who was initially arrested has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Specially trained officers are supporting the victim's family at this time and we are making extensive enquiries into his death.

“We know that there were a lot of people in Crown Street at the time who witnessed the incident, I would appeal directly to them to come forward and help us in our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.