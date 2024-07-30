A man who fled the country after being arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been brought to justice after being extradited from Bulgaria.

Shahid Hussain, 48, left the UK after being charged in 2018 over an attack on a 14-year-old in Rotherham 21 years ago.

Hussain drove his teenage victim down a road in 2003, parked up and led her away from the car where he forced her to perform sexual acts on him.

He went missing having been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood, an investigation into child sexual exploitation in the town between 1997 and 2013.

But a European Arrest Warrant led to Hussain being arrested in Bulgaria in November 2023.

After a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, he was found guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Martin McRobb, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Shahid Hussain targeted a child and subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault. He then sought to evade the law by leaving the country.

"I hope this conviction sends a clear message: sex offenders who flee abroad will not escape justice. We will continue to work collaboratively with international partners to ensure perpetrators are returned to face the full force of the law."

Stuart Cobb, senior investigator at the National Crime Agency, added: "Hussain carried out a vile attack on a vulnerable young girl and when he knew he was going to be held to account, he took the coward’s route by going on the run.

"We have always been determined to put Hussain before the courts. Finally, 21 years after carrying out his crime, he has faced justice.

"The effects of child sexual abuse are deep and long-lasting but I hope that Hussain’s conviction provides the victim with a degree of closure."

Hussain is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 August.

