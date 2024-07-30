A robber who kept watch as her accomplice punched an elderly man 30 times in a "shameful" attack in his own home has been jailed.

Lauren Johnson, 29, and Andrew Ratcliffe knocked on the window of the 72-year-old's home in Scarborough to ask for a glass of water.

Ratcliffe then climbed in through the window and carried out what police called a "prolonged attack" and threatened to kill him with a knife.

Johnson closed the window to conceal the victim's cries for help.

The pair fled with just £13.

Ratcliffe, 33, was later jailed for eight-and-a-half years following the incident and two other burglaries.

Johnson has now been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting robbery at York Crown Court.

Det Con Sam Rivers, of Scarborough CID, said: “This was clearly a planned and orchestrated robbery of a 72-year-old victim in his own home.

“It was a very frightening experience for the poor man who has received injuries as a result of the attack."

He added: “Offenders who commit this sort of crime are a scourge on society. It was a shameful and vicious attack and I’m glad our investigation brought the perpetrators to justice.”

