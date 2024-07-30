People who have attached so-called "love locks" to a Derbyshire bridge have been given less than two months to remove them before they are scrapped.

An estimated 5,000 padlocks have been fixed to the Weir footbridge in Bakewell by people celebrating relationships or remembering loved ones since 2011.

But a major repair project will start in September to deal with rust and repair the bridge's walkways.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for highways, said: "We can only do these works by removing all the padlocks attached to the bridge.

"Whilst we know that views are divided over the overall presence of the locks on the bridge, we understand the importance of individual locks that have been placed on the bridge to many, so we are working hard to carry out these essential repairs in the most sensitive and responsible way we can.

Locks have been left in memory of loved ones for 13 years. Credit: BPM

" In recognition of the significance of the footbridge to many people, we are offering people the opportunity to come forward now to remove their ‘love lock’ before the work is due to start."

Under the repair scheme, the bridge, which was installed in 1997, will be treated for rust damage, repainted and given new railings and a reinforced glass fibre walkway.

The work was due to take place in 2021, but was delayed to consider possible options for the locks.

Such is the strength of feeling that a dedicated Facebook group was set up to try to find an alternative location for the locks. The Save the Love Locks at Bakewell page has more than 1,000 members.

The council said any locks that are not removed before 16 September will be removed and recycled, with the proceeds going to two local charities.

Cllr Cupit added: " We’ve planned the timing of these repairs for after the school holidays to both minimise disruption but also to give the summer period for people to remove their lock from the bridge if they would like to."