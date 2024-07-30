A 37-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of 44-year-old Gillian Connelly.

Police were called to Wheeldon Street in Gainsborough at around 4.20am on Sunday 28 July.

They found Gillian Connelly with serious injuries. She died at hospital a short time later.

Stephanie McLaggan, of North Warren Road, Gainsborough, was arrested on Sunday afternoon and was charged tonight (Tuesday, 30 July).

She has been remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (31 July).

Steven Lowther, 45, and Jade Glover, 28, both of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, have been charged with perverting the course of justice. They will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.