Twenty-eight men have now been given prison terms as part of an investigation into historic child grooming in part of West Yorkshire.

Sentences totalling almost 400 years have been handed out following Operation Tourway, an inquiry into the sexual abuse of vulnerable girls in Kirklees.

It follows the convictions of two men from Dewsbury, Ebrahim Pandor and Amjad Hussain, for abusing the same teenage girl.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was trafficked by Pandor when she was aged between 13 and 14 and later raped by Hussain at the age of 18.

Pandor, 44, was jailed for six years. Hussain, 45, was sentenced in his absence to ten years. West Yorkshire Police said they were trying to find Hussain, who remains at large.

Operation Tourway is a long-running investigation into the sexual abuse and trafficking of eight girls between 1999 and 2012.

Det Ch Insp Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District Police, said: "Juries have heard some shocking accounts of how badly these young women were abused, and this is reflected in the significant sentences handed down by the court.

"The simple fact that 28 men have been sentenced to almost 400 years in jail between them, speaks volumes for the depravity of some of the acts committed by them."

He said the case involving Pandor and Hussain illustrated the "sheer hold defendants were able to exert on victims".

He added: “I want to thank her and praise her courage for coming forwards in her 30s to make us aware of this dreadful offending and then in proving so resolute in helping us secure justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.