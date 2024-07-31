Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jon Hill

A father whose home was destroyed in a fire started by a charging e-bike battery said he lost everything in "seconds".

Simon Blanshard is warning of the "devastating consequences" of lithium-ion batteries after a fire ripped through the property in Bentley, Doncaster.

Investigators found the fire started after a battery was left on to charge.

Mr Blanshard said: "It took ten to 15 seconds for the kitchen to be up in flames.

"We have lost everything. We will get back on our feet - our memories we will never get back."

The fire caused extensive damage to the property

Mr Blanshard said precious possessions have been destroyed, including his daughter's first certificate from school, which had been displayed on the wall just days before the fire.

"All my dad's memories were all on top of these cupboards and now they are all gone," he said.

"I've got no pictures of my kids growing up. Literally everything lost."

Mr Blanshard's son Cameron, 15, was the only person at home when the fire started earlier this month, but he managed to escape unharmed and raise the alarm.

Mr Blanshard said: "He was asleep on the sofa. He had to get out of the door somehow.

"I don't know how he's done it but he was so brave, bless him. [I'm] very proud of him for that one."

The family have been living separately while a new home is arranged. Credit: Family handout

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 15 fires involving lithium-ion batteries were recorded in 2023, double the number of the previous year.

Brigade spokesperson Ade Parkin said: “The people involved in these incidents are lucky to have escaped without serious injury.

"We know that e-bikes and e-scooters are growing in popularity and can be really beneficial in opening up cycling to people of all fitness levels, not to mention the obvious environmental benefits they bring in terms of reduced carbon emissions compared to other means of transport.

"That is why it is so important to only buy bikes from reputable suppliers that show they clearly meet UK/EU safety laws and only use the charger supplied with the battery."

Mr Parkin said owners should think about where batteries are charged and to ensure escape routes are not blocked.

New measures seeking to address e-bike and lithium-ion battery fires were recently announced in The King's Speech.

Giuseppe Capanna, from Electrical Safety First, said: "When one of these batteries goes into what's called thermal runaway, the fire within seconds it can just devastate the building.

"So many people have died already from these fires."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...