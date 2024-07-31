A fourth man has been charged following rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with violent disorder and arson.

Palaghia is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 31 July.

West Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate the disturbance on Thursday, 18 July, during which a bus was set alight and a police car turned over.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the disorder Credit: ITV News

Trouble escalated after social services were called to deal with a child protection issue on Luxor Street.

Over the course of the evening, large crowds gathered in the streets and police were attacked with missiles.

West Yorkshire Police has previously said its Major Enquiry Team is using facial recognition as well as hundreds of videos on social media to identify those involved.

Four people have so far been charged with criminal offences, including Iustin Dobre, 37, of Leeds, who was charged with setting a bus on fire by standing next to it with a lighter during the disorder.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, Leeds and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, Leeds, have both charged with arson reckless as to endanger life and violent disorder.

On 23 July, the force said it had identified 40 suspects in total.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.