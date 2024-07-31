A girl who was left orphaned when the rest of her family were killed in a car crash has been consoled by her Hollywood idol Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things and Godzilla actress called 11-year-old Poppie Roller on Tuesday after hearing about the tragedy earlier this month.

Writing online on Wednesday, family friend Paul Hepple said: "Yesterday, Poppie and her best friend had a video call with Millie Bobby Brown!

"Millie was absolutely amazing and super supportive.

"While the girls were a bit shy during the call, they went absolutely crazy with excitement afterward and couldn’t stop talking about Millie and the wonderful experience."

T he call "put a huge smile" on Poppie's face during a "challenging" time, he said.

Poppie lost her parents, Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller, and her sisters Rubie and Lillie when their car was involved in a collision with a motorbike on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on 21 July.

Christopher and Janine Barton, a married couple who were on the bike, also died.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains on bail.

Following the tragedy, Mr Hepple set up a fundraiser to support Poppie. It has now raised almost £400,000.

He said Poppie's aunt, who is now caring for her, is due to meet a financial advisor to discuss how the money is used.

Mr Hepple said: "We are committed to handling the donations responsibly, with all funds going directly towards Poppie's wellbeing and future.

"We appreciate all the advice and concerns shared about setting up a trust fund, and we want to reassure everyone that the funds will be safeguarded for Poppie’s needs."He added: "Together, we are making a significant positive impact on Poppie’s life."

