In a quiet corner of West Yorkshire sits 100,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art rehearsal space used by the world's biggest stars.

South Kirkby, a former mining town, is home to Production Park, which has hosted the likes of Sam Smith, Coldplay and Elton John.

For 20 years, the facility has helped artists and companies produce world tours, shows and films.

Despite its big name guests, the park remains something of a secret, with access limited and the comings and going closely guarded.

Production Park in South Kirkby

Jenny Arnold is a senior artist who works with musicians to help design their production.

She said: "Last year we had Sam Smith on the site and they were amazing to work with.

"They are so passionate about what they want to put out when they're on tour and they've got such big ideas."

Working on some of the world's biggest tours comes with strict rules around disclosure to ensure productions are kept secret.

Ms Arnold said: "[It] keeps the spark alive.

"It's something that only you know...It's a little bit of magic that you know what people around the world are potentially going to see."

Constructing the set for Sam Smith's world tour Credit: Production Park

The site is also home to the Academy of Live Technology, teaching the next generation about the live events industry.

Alexa Penny, a lecturer, said: "There is so much that happens before that artist gets on that stage.

"I think we are a prime example here. We are in the heart of West Yorkshire and you don't have to be in London in order to make things happen. You can do it here."

Student support officer Emily Lynch said her family, who have a background in the mining industry, which is more traditionally linked to the area.

"We are forming lots of new exciting fresh career roles that my grandma would only have dreamed of," she said.

"I like to say we are one of Yorkshire's, if not the UK's, best kept secret.

"The amazing work that goes on here the sheer amount of vibrant creativity that happens on site is amazing."

An academy for the live events industry is also on site. Credit: Production Park

In nearby South Elmsall Library, a small exhibition is displaying what the site has brought to the local community for more than two decades.

Cllr Michelle Collins said the park is "becoming a real part of our history in South Kirby."

She said the company does outreach work with local schools so young people can be inspired by the work being done on their doorstep.

"To have something in our area something which is globally recognised is absolutely fantastic," she said.

