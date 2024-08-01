Police have charged eight men in connection with an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Calderdale.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences which relate to historic allegations of abuse of one young girl.

The allegations date from between 2006 to 2009, when the girl was aged between 12 and 15.

The group are between the ages of 33 and 52.

The charges include rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.

The men are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on 2 August 2024.

