A woman who died in a "suspicious" house fire in Huddersfield which also claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl has been named locally as Danielle Parkinson.

The 31-year-old and two girls, aged eight and 10, were pulled from an address on Leeds Road in the early hours of Wednesday, 31 July. Ms Parkinson died from her injuries hours later. Police confirmed the eight-year-old died later that afternoon.

The 10-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital.West Yorkshire Police said it was treating the fire as "suspicious" but was not looking for anyone else.

Flowers have been laid outside the home Credit: ITV News

Speaking to the Yorkshire Live website, a local shop worker who did not want to be named said: “She was absolutely amazing mum. She used to work in the corner shop next door. She was the kind of person who, if you went in, she would have a smile on her face."She was asking about your day. I’ve stood there for 45 minutes just having a general chat with her about life and the kids. She was a great mother and friendly to everybody. She had time for everybody in that came in. It was more like a mother chat than a friend chat.”Another said: "Everybody is just devastated.

"She has been here for a few years - her and the kids. She was a nice lady. It's so sad. "Two beautiful girls - she really loved those girls."

Discarded medical kit lies on the pavement. Credit: ITV News

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, spoke of trying to help as the incident unfolded.

She said: "I just heard a bang and I looked out of my front door and I could see a fire in the distance. My instinct was to go see if I could be any help, to see if everybody was ok."By the time I got there, there was already some police on the scene. The paramedics and fire brigade came shortly after. We saw them all being pulled out of the house. They were all lifeless. We saw them performing CPR on everybody. We saw them putting the kids into the ambulance, but we couldn’t see them moving."

Investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

