From a young age, Jono Lancaster lived in a world where his appearance was markedly different to anyone he knew or saw.

It led Jono, from Normanton in West Yorkshire, to constantly question: Why did I look like this? Am I ever going to find love, am I ever going to find happiness?

Jono has Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition which affects the development of the facial skeleton, cheekbones, jaws, palate and mouth, which can lead to breathing and feeding difficulties.

He doesn't have any cheekbones and his ears didn't develop properly. He now uses a hearing aid as his hearing is affected.

Reflecting on his childhood, he said: "Growing up there were times when I was feeling very vulnerable, very scared, and I questioned what my future would look like, with a visible difference.

"The more I struggled, the more I started to look everywhere for people with visible differences in my favourite films, music videos, sporting arenas, in my playground in friendship groups, however, I didn't see anybody with a visible difference."

Jono now supports other with facial differences. Credit: Ceridwen Hughes

He is one of several people with a visible difference who have taken part in project 'Rarely Reframed' by photographer Ceridwen Hughes.

The portraits, inspired by the paintings from the golden age of the Dutch Masters, aim to represent disability and question how people's views on perfection in art can influence biases towards supposed perfection.

Jono says projects that strive to include people with facial differences are well over-due.

He said: “There is a powerful message out there that people were visible difference need to be seen. They should have been seen all those years ago, they shouldn't have been hidden.

"I know some cultures and countries still hide people with visible differences and that's heartbreaking.”

Amba was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome Credit: Ceridwen Hughes

Amba Smith, from Lincolnshire, has also been photographed for the exhibition.

She has a birthmark that stretches from her head to her toes and also affects her internal organs.

Amba, who was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, has found social interactions difficult at times.

From people starting at her in public, to awkward pauses when meeting someone new; Amba finds herself a point of curiosity and misunderstanding.

She says she's learning to deal with these types of interaction without internalising every reaction, but being bullied as a young girl has affected her.

She said: “I think staring is definitely difficult to deal with, not just for myself, but also my family around me.

Amba wants to use her experience to foster understanding and acceptance. Credit: Ceridwen Hughes

"Sometimes, I think it would just be better if people just come up and ask, I'm quite an open person anyway, regarding my condition, if they see someone in the future with it, there'll be like, ‘Oh, that's a birthmark’ that person then won't get the same reaction I did.

"But, other times, if you're having a bad day, you don't want to explain yourself and your condition and why you look like that. Sometimes you just want to get on with it.

"I feel like a lot of the time when I walk around and I don't have makeup on I walk with my head held low. Because I don't want to be asked a bunch of questions, it gets frustrating.”

By sharing her story, she hopes to contribute to a greater dialogue about diversity in appearance and to encourage people to value every individual, not for how they look, but for who they are.

The exhibition is in the latest edition of online magazine Rarity Life but photographer Ceridwen Hughes would like to see images like these "sitting alongside every other image in exhibitions and galleries so that it's the norm and not something that's different".