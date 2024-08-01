Officers are appealing for help to find a man after a convicted burglar was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston.

Stephen Grimes, 68, who was serving a sentence for multiple offences, was last seen at around 8.30pm last night (31 July).

He was reporting missing from prison earlier today.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and is of slight build. He has blue eyes, grey hair and has a rose and a mother/father tattoo on his left arm. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket.

Lincolnshire Police is urging anyone who sees him or know where he may be to get in touch.

