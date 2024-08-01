Police found a suspect hiding under a car after a chase in Wakefield.

The wanted man ran from PCSOs after he was spotted in Wakefield on Monday, 29 July.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook, the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team compared the incident to an Olympic event.

It said: "His long-distance running was quite good but he couldn’t beat the car or the short sprint on foot with police officers."

The team shared a picture of the man appearing to be attempting to hide under a car. His legs can be seen sticking out beneath the vehicle.

The post said: "As he tired, he needed a rest and decided to play hide and seek but, as you can see from the picture below, he is no world champion in that sport!"

It said the man's reward was that he "won a set of bracelets, a free one-way taxi and a stay at Normanton’s most exclusive 'suite'."

The post concluded by saying: "The result was worth the paperwork that followed for the officers involved."

