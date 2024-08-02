27 arrests as investigation into Harehills riots continues

Police have made 27 arrests following serious disorder in Leeds.

Trouble broke out in the Harehills area on the evening of Thursday, 18 July, after social workers called for police back-up to deal with a child protection issue on Luxor Street.

Large crowds gathered, vehicles were set on fire and emergency workers were attacked during disturbances lasting several hours.

Footage of the disorder quickly went viral on social media.

A bus was set on fire during the disorder

Four of those arrested have been charged and remanded into custody following their appearances at magistrates’ court. Twenty-two are currently on bail.

One has been recalled to prison for a separate reason and remains under investigation for violent disorder.

27 people have now been arrested Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, said: “Detectives are continuing their enquiries into the disorder and expect to make more arrests over the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank everyone who has submitted information into this investigation to date. We have had an excellent response in terms of the digital media received and our review team are assessing each submission.

“I promised at the outset that our investigation into this matter would be relentless, and we remain committed to identifying all those involved and bringing them to justice, using all the investigative tools available to us.

“I would also repeat my message to those who were involved and have not yet come forward to make contact with the police now, before we come to arrest you.”

