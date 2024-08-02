A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in a city centre.

Officers were called to Call Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday, 31 July.

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Leon Richards, aged 19, of Melton Road in Wakefield, has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the alleged assault and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates today (2 August).