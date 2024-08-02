A huge moorland fire, which fire crews have spent three days tackling, was most likely caused by a disposable cooker.

At the peak of the fire, which took hold of a 4km stretch of Meltham Moor, 10 pumps were on the scene off Wessendenhead Road.

Crews were called after the moorland set alight at around 8pm on Monday night.

The fire spread 4km long

Fire crews have spent three days tackling the wildfire, using five fire appliances, five wildfire units and three-all terrain vehicles.

Firefighters say they have found a barbecue where they believe the fire was started.

Lead Wildfire Officer Richard Hawley from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “When we initially deployed onto the moor we found several seats of fire, with a disposable barbeque nearby.

"While we can’t confirm 100% that this was the cause, it does seem a likely reason.

"This wildfire has been extremely difficult to control due to the large quantity of fuel, fire supportive weather and challenging terrain.”

The fire service has spent 3 days tackling the fire

Moorland fires can spread quickly and flare up again, due to the fire being ‘deep seated in the peat’ which means that even if it appears the flames are out, significant heat remains under the moorland.

This incident was made even more difficult for the 50 firefighters up there as the location of the fire was miles away from any water sources.

Crews had to run several kilometres of hose, in full protective equipment to reach it.

Jo Hudson, General Manager for the National Trust in West Yorkshire said: "It is devastating to see the damage caused to the moor and ongoing impact to wildlife.

"Our ranger team and volunteers regularly monitor the moorland at this time of year to spot any signs of fire and ask for your help in calling 999 if you ever see smoke."

