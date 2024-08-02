A fundraising appeal to support an 11-year-old girl left orphaned after her parents and sisters died in a crash has passed £400,000.

Shannen Morgan, 30, and 33-year-old Shane Roller were in a Ford Focus car which was involved in a collision with a motorbike on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley last month.

They died at the scene, along with their daughters Rubie, nine, and four-year-old Lillie.

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie died in the incident. Credit: Family handout

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, who were travelling on the same motorbike also died.

Mr and Mrs Barton had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Christopher and Janine Barton has been married for 25 years. Credit: Family handout

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan's other daughter, 11-year-old Poppie, was with friends when the crash happened after reportedly deciding not to join the rest of the family on an outing.

Nearly two weeks since the online fundraiser was set up, more than 22,000 donations have been made and it's now passed £400,000.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released on bail.

