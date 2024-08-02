A man who raped a terrified young woman, who he didn't know, in a pub toilet has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, aged 38, followed a woman in her early 20s into the toilets at the town centre pub at around 10:40pm on Tuesday 7 May, and wouldn't let her leave.

He forced himself on her for around 10 minutes, despite her repeated calls for him to stop.

Malczewski, from Eastfield, was later arrested nearby.

Detective Constable Nick Burton said: “CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

"She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

“The evidence against him was overwhelming. Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack.”

He was today sentenced at York Crown Court for 2 years and 9 months after previously admitting carrying out the stranger rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He was also placed on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

