A permanent resting place for those affected by the discovery of ashes at a Hull funeral directors has been confirmed.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council have committed to designing a memorial for loved ones involved by the ongoing Legacy Funeral scandal.

Humberside Police began looking into the business on 6 March after a report of "concern for care of the deceased", prompting a string of concern from more people.

It led to the removal of 35 bodies and a quantity of ashes from the premises.

In July, officers said 163 families had been linked to the discovered ashes at sites in Hessle Road and Anlaby Road in Hull, and Beckside in Beverley.

The council says the bereaved families will be involved in the process throughout.

Hull City Council’s director of adult social care, Tracy Meyerhoff, said: "We recognise that it is important for people who have been affected by this very upsetting situation to have a permanent place where they can remember their loved ones in peace and tranquillity.

"We intend to create a place where people can feel close to their loved one’s memory with dignity and where our community can remember and reflect."

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Three people have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

In March, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

A 54-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences. All three have been released on bail and no charges have been brought.

