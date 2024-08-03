Police have been pelted with eggs and bottles and at least three officers have been injured as disorder spreads across the region.

At a protest in Hull city centre, four people were arrested and a dispersal order is now in place.

There are reports of fires set on streets and windows smashed in a city centre hotel.

Protestors clashed with police in Hull

Videos circulating on social media show a heavy police presence as tensions appear to be rising.

In Leeds another protest took place alongside a ‘Stand up to Racism’ demonstration.

The day was tense but generally peaceful with just one arrest. Organisers say "peace won" in the city, as many more individuals joined their protest than that of the far-right.

Riots have recently occurred in Southport, Hartlepool, London and Sunderland after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were tragically killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those engaging in violent disorder “will pay the price.”

“Criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain’s streets,” she said.

“We’ve been clear to the police that they have our full backing in taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators, including making sure that there are more prosecutors, there are sufficient prison places and also that the courts stand ready because anyone who engages in this kind of disorder needs to be clear that they will pay the price.”

In Hull, Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore shutdown online rumour that police had deployed tear gas.

However, he said there will remain a visible police presence as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those in the community and urged members of the public to avoid the Ferensway area.