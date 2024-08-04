Twenty people have been arrested following a night of "chaos and disorder" in Hull, police have said.

Shops were broken into and looted, a number of fires were started around the city and police were attacked with bricks, eggs and fireworks as trouble flared on Saturday.

The unrest followed demonstrations involving anti-immigration protesters and anti-racism campaigners, on Saturday, with several protests across the UK descending into violence.

Mike Walker, the Assistant Chief Constable of Humberside Police said: "The right to lawful protest is a part of democracy, which my officers upheld, however we will not accept the senseless vandalism, antisocial behaviour and sheer violence that has been brought to our streets.

Fires were set across the city Credit: ITV Calendar

"To be clear, this enforcement action is going to continue as we will not tolerate mindless violence and disorder in our city."

He added Humberside Police officers also had assistance from other forces to help deal with the scale of violence which took place in and around the Ferensway, Jameson Street, Spring Bank and Grey Street areas.

It is the latest episode of unrest to break out in towns and cities across England following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Close to Hull city centre members of the Spring Bank mosque gathered behind the gates to protect the building after they say they were targeted.

One member said: "We're protecting ourselves. We're not attacking anybody, we're not initiating any violence we're just protecting the mosque.

Members of the Spring Bank mosque tried to protect it behind gates Credit: ITV Calendar

"We've all worked to build it to make it what it is today."

Meanwhile a local resident and GP said he tried to talk to some of the protestors to calm them down.

"I tried to mediate and have a couple of chats.

"I recognised one of my patients and we had a bit of a chat."

Hull City Council said street crews had worked overnight to ensure businesses could open today.

Hull interchange has also reopened after all trains in and out of Hull were cancelled on Saturday.

Leader of the council Mike Ross has condemned the "appalling scenes" in the city centre, saying it "was not the Hull we know and love".

He said: "All those involved, as well as anyone who supports them, have brought shame upon themselves and will be held accountable for their actions."

He added: “Hull is a vibrant and diverse city, home to caring and considerate individuals who will stand united to demonstrate that today’s events do not define us."