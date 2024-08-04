Masked anti-immigration protestors have smashed windows and "set fire" to a hotel housing asylum seekers in South Yorkshire.

Objects including pieces of wood and chairs have been thrown at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham.

Police officers who were lined up in front of the building have also had objects thrown at them.

At least one officer, who was wearing riot gear, has been injured and was carried away by colleagues.

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned the "criminal, violent, attack".

She said: "The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers is utterly appalling.

"Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

"South Yorkshire Police have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he could “guarantee” rioters will “regret taking part in this disorder” as he condemned an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and branded the action “far-right thuggery”.

South Yorkshire’s mayor has condemned the "brutal thuggery" of "violence".

Oliver Coppard condemned the actions of some protesters, stating: "I am utterly appalled by the violence we’re seeing in Rotherham today.

"What we’re seeing is not protest, it is brutal thuggery directed at against some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The people carrying out these attacks do not represent the beautiful, brilliant plane and people I know.

"We will come after those carrying out this violence with the full force of the law."

