A former nightclub has gone up in flames in Leeds city centre.

The roof of Stinky's Peep House on Brick Street caught on fire on Sunday, 4 August at around 7am.

The fire caused severe travel disruption as roads around the area were closed and several train lines experiencing delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: " Officers assisted with scene management while the fire was dealt with.

"No-one was injured in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the matter with the fire service."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

National Rail said trains to and from Leeds station are no longer affected by the fire.

