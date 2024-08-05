A teenage boy is standing trial charged with carrying out a glass attack at a school in Sheffield.

Birley Academy went into lockdown on 1 May, 2024, after reports of an incident involving a sharp object.

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries that did not need hospital treatment.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to having an article with a blade or point on school premises, namely broken pieces of glass, and two counts of unlawful wounding.

He has denied three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson will be presiding over the trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which is due to last around five days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.