Six arrests have been made, and one person has been charged, following violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Sunday.

Around 750 people were in attendance at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, in Rotherham, when violence broke out.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "So far we have had six arrests, one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham, with one person already charged before the court this morning.

“Please be assured, we expect this number to increase significantly in the coming days."

At least 12 police officers were injured during the disorder, with items such as bricks, fenceposts and branches thrown at them.

ACC Butterfield added: "Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them and horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

"They were spat at and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders."

A heavy police presence remains outside the hotel and in the surrounding area.

ACC Butterfield branded the disorder caused by some 750 “far-right and anti-immigration” protesters “a disgusting display of thuggery”.

Ms Butterfield said an initial group of 250 people had arrived on Sunday morning, with an additional 500 joining them shortly afterwards.

She said the police believe they “held far-right and anti-immigration views”.

“At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a large number of force resources,” Ms Butterfield added.

Speaking of the violence outside a hotel in Rotherham, she said: “There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed against the hotel and set on fire with the clear intent to cause serious harm to the residents and staff.

"It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

“It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.”

