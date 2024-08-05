South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that 12 of their officers were injured after rioters forced their way into a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Around 700 people were in attendance at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, in Rotherham, when violence broke out.

Rioters smashed the windows of the hotel and attempted to set fire to the building.

Objects including pieces of wood and chairs were thrown at police officers lined up in front of the building, leaving one officer unconscious and others with broken bones.

A fire is extinguished by police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said that members of the crowd who watched the violence were "absolutely complicit" in it.

She also said social media users who had "spread misinformation and hate... need to take responsibility for the scenes we saw".

ACC Butterfield continued: "This was not a protest, just angry people, reacting to a false narrative, shared by people who have their own motivations for doing so."

Six person have been arrested, and the force said officers would be reviewing images and videos shared online to track down more offenders.

They also said a heavy police presence would remain outside the hotel and in the surrounding area.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said: "The police officers on the line here were the bravest of the brave.

"There were 10 police officers injured, a police horse was injured, those people were facing bricks and mortar being thrown at them by people intent on violence."

Mr Coppard, who is also the police and crime commissioner, said the offices who were hurt suffered "significant injuries" including fractures.

He added: "They are on the mend. They are brave, tough people. That’s why they do the job that they do.

"They did the bravest of jobs yesterday standing between a far-right hate-mob and those people in the hotel."

Mr Coppard confirmed that everyone living in the hotel has now been relocated.

