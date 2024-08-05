Three men have been arrested after a van loaded with cannabis plants and three machetes was stopped by police.

Armed response vehicles in Nottinghamshire were dispatched at around 3am on Sunday, 4 August, after Humberside Police reported that a van involved in an aggravated burglary was travelling along the A1 near Newark.

The officers, with support from Lincolnshire Police, caught the van on the A1 southbound in Lincolnshire.

Police conducted a search of the van and seized a large quantity of cannabis and three machetes.

Three men – aged 18, 21, and 23 – were detained at the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a blade in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

They were taken into custody for questioning and later bailed with conditions while further investigation work is carried out.Ch Insp Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These arrests were the result of effective cross-border collaboration between three police forces.

"Criminals don’t operate to borders, so neither will we, and we will use all resources available to stop criminals in their tracks.

"This is a great example of how our police teams utilise their specialist training to pursue criminals and bring them into custody."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.