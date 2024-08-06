A 38-year-old man has become the first person to appear in court following rioting at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Christopher Rodgers, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, appeared before a deputy district judge at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he denied one count of violent disorder.

The court heard how he is accused of being part of a group that were throwing missiles at police outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on Sunday.

The group then allegedly blocked the way as a line of officers moved forward.

Rodgers was bitten by a police dog before he was arrested, the court heard.

At least 12 officers were injured, windows were smashed and a bin was pushed against the wall of the building and set alight during Sunday's incident.

Rodgers, appearing in the glass-fronted dock wearing a grey T-shirt, said "what a laugh" as he left court.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 20 August.

