Police say the number of officers confirmed as injured as a result of a riot outside a hotel in Rotherham has more than quadrupled to 51.

Officers received injuries such as broken bones, concussion, bruising, and head wounds after concrete blocks, chairs, tree branches and fire extinguishers were thrown at them during the violent scenes outside the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne on Sunday.

Originally the force had estimated 12 officers had been injured.

Horses and dogs were also hurt, with one horse being forced to retire from duty after its hoof was injured.

Those officers unable to resume frontline duties are now helping to trawl through CCTV to gather evidence to secure arrests.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "I am so proud of our officers’ bravery and resilience on the night and now their ongoing dedication to helping our communities remain safe, coming back to work despite being subjected to such terrible levels of violence.

"Please be assured, we are continuing our work to identify and arrest the offenders at pace. If you were involved in the outright acts of violence and thuggery on Sunday, let me be clear - we are coming for you. We are determined to be arresting each and every one of the offenders from their homes in the coming days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.