Police say anyone "harbouring" a missing teenager may be committing a crime.

Charlie Prentice, 14, was reported missing along with his 15-year-old brother Luke from the Knottingley area of West Yorkshire on 28 July.

Luke was found on Monday but the search continues for Charlie, who was last seen at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield.

West Yorkshire Police said they were issuing a warning "to anyone who might be harbouring him".

A spokesperson said: "Officers are advising anyone who is helping Charlie to avoid the police may be committing a criminal offence.

"There are significant concerns for Charlie’s welfare."

Charlie is white, slim, with curly strawberry-blond hair and was wearing dark clothing.

